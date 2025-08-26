Azerbaijan begins domestic production of AI-95 premium gasoline

26 August 2025 13:42 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

For the first time in history, Azerbaijan has started producing AI-95 premium gasoline, a development seen as a significant milestone in the country’s fuel sector, Azernews reports via local media.

According to official data, between April and June 2025, 8.8 thousand tons of AI-95 premium gasoline were produced. Despite this achievement, the figure represents only a small fraction of the overall domestic demand.

Production is being carried out at SOCAR’s Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery. While reports about the launch of AI-95 production surfaced as early as 2024, no statistical data had previously been disclosed. Officially, production had been mentioned as early as 2022, but for three years the fuel was not manufactured, leaving Azerbaijan reliant on imports to meet demand.

In the first half of 2025, imports of 95-octane gasoline surged to 64.8 thousand tons — a 90 percent increase compared to the same period last year. The value of these imports rose to $54.6 million, showing 61 percent growth. Meanwhile, the average import price dropped from $997 per ton in 2024 to $843 in 2025.

The pricing of AI-95 differs from that of AI-92 gasoline. Unlike AI-92, which is subject to state regulation, the price of premium gasoline is tied to international stock exchange rates. However, local prices have remained relatively stable. In July 2024, one liter of AI-95 fell by 0.40 manat to 1.60 manat, while AI-92 rose from 1 manat to 1.1 manat per liter.

Overall, Azerbaijan’s refineries produced 667.34 thousand tons of AI-92 gasoline during the first half of 2025, while imports accounted for an additional 83 thousand tons.