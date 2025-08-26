Sweden to sell Thailand four Saab Gripen jets

26 August 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Sweden announced on Monday that it had signed a deal to sell four Saab Gripen fighter jets to Thailand, Azernews reports.

According to the announcement, Saab has finalized a contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for the delivery of four Gripen E/F fighter jets to Thailand. The deal, valued at around 5.3 billion Swedish kronor, will see deliveries occur between 2025 and 2030.

The agreement includes the supply of three Gripen E single-seat fighters and one Gripen F dual-seat aircraft, along with a full range of related equipment, support services, and training. Saab has also secured a separate long-term compensation package with the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) as part of the procurement plan.

This compensation package involves the transfer of defense technology, industrial collaboration with Thailand, and investments across various sectors of the Thai economy. Saab has emphasized that this cooperation will not only enhance Thailand’s defense capabilities but also foster growth in local industries and technical expertise.

The Royal Thai Air Force already operates a fleet of Gripen C/D multirole fighters. With the new Gripen E/F aircraft set to enter service, the RTAF will continue to operate both the newer and older Gripen variants side by side, strengthening its air defense capabilities and extending the lifespan of its existing fleet.

This deal marks a significant step in Sweden's ongoing efforts to expand its defense exports and strengthen strategic ties with countries in Asia. The Gripen, known for its versatility and cost-effectiveness, continues to attract interest from nations seeking advanced, yet affordable, multirole fighters.