Invitation to Oasis on Caspian Coast-Baku: Fascinating adventure for everyone [VIDEO]

26 August 2025 16:59 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

From September 5 to 7, Baku will host one of the most anticipated dance events of the year-the WADF (World Artistic Dance Federation) World Championship in Smooth Artistic Ballroom Dance and the WADF World Cup in All Dance Styles, Azernews reports.

The event is organized by the Azerbaijan Dance Council (AzDC) and the International Dance Company SRDS (Smooth & Rhythm Dance Style, President – Olga Krasnyanskaya).

In the lead-up to this significant event, multiple-time world and international champion and head of the AzDC Secretariat, Eldar Jafarov, addressed the global community, inviting everyone to Baku and introducing the venue of the competition-Baku Marriott Hotel Boulevard.

"This is the land of fire, the land of dancing souls, the land of our dreams. You must visit this beautiful part of Azerbaijan. It's an oasis where dance brings your dreams to life. It will definitely be an amazing adventure for each of you. You will enjoy the scenery of Baku and the Caspian Sea," said E. Jafarov.

The competition will showcase all disciplines from ballroom and Latin dances to theatrical and artistic dance, folk dance, street dance, hip-hop, and many others.

Note that WADF is one of the leading international dance organizations, focused on the development of artistic dance, freedom of expression, and an innovative approach to competitive programs.

The federation unites dancers from all over the world and offers a unique platform for creativity, competition, and cultural exchange.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.