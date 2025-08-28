Azerbaijan moves Garabagh architecture administration from Barda to Khankendi - decree

28 August 2025 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

Previously, the directorate was located in the city of Barda.

The Main Directorate of Regional Architecture and Urban Planning of Garabagh will now be located in Khankendi, Azernews reports.

