Azerbaijan moves Garabagh architecture administration from Barda to Khankendi - decree
The Main Directorate of Regional Architecture and Urban Planning of Garabagh will now be located in Khankendi, Azernews reports.
President Ilham Aliyev signed a relevant decree.
Previously, the directorate was located in the city of Barda.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
Subscribe
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!