Azerbaijan to create new international transport route linking Gulf and Black Sea, says Deputy PM

27 August 2025 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

After the opening of highways in the South Caucasus, the Gulf countries–Nakhchivan–Jabrail–Fuzuli–Aghdam–Yevlak–Black Sea automobile route will emerge as a new transport corridor connecting the Gulf countries to the Black Sea, Azernews reports.

Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev made this statement on August 26 at a special meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Washington.

"Due to its climate and relief, this route will operate continuously throughout the year," Mustafayev underlined.

Highlighting key infrastructure projects, the Deputy Prime Minister stressed the importance of new automobile bridges over the Araz River: "The new automobile bridges Aghband–Kalala and Ordubad–Siyahrud will be an additional link connecting East Zangezur with Nakhchivan, as well as creating opportunities for large-scale international transportation between the countries of the region."

He also recalled the recent launch of the construction of the Kars–Iğdır–Aralık–Dilucu railway line, which will link Türkiye with Nakhchivan: "The annual carrying capacity of this line, which is 224 km long and will provide access to European markets, will be 15 million tons of cargo. Since it is located at the intersection of the East–West and North–South transport corridors and has significant infrastructure opportunities in terms of uninterrupted cargo transportation, our country plays an important role in the transportation and handling of transit cargo in both directions. In this regard, our country has become a center for transporting, handling and managing large volumes of cargo."

According to Mustafayev, the transport links will also have a transformative impact on the regional energy landscape: "Along with all this, the opening of communications will also reshape the energy map of the South Caucasus, in particular, it will further increase the energy transit role of Azerbaijan to Europe and the world. The opening of communications is a historic opportunity to ensure peace in the region. Azerbaijan, in turn, acts as a promoter of stability and cooperation in the region through this corridor."