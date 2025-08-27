SOCAR, Uzbekneftegaz pioneer green path in hydrocarbon development

27 August 2025 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

If commercially viable hydrocarbon reserves are discovered, the project will advance to the development and production stages. Preliminary estimates suggest that the region holds substantial oil and gas potential, with reserves potentially covering Uzbekistan's domestic oil needs for up to 25 years. This project is poised to attract significant investment, estimated at $2 billion, underscoring its importance in enhancing energy security and infrastructure development in Uzbekistan.

