President: The biggest threat to the Muslim world is sectarian division

27 August 2025 11:27 (UTC+04:00)

“It's one of the few countries where Shia and Sunni Muslims pray at the same time in the same mosque. We do not divide them,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Al Arabiya channel, Azernews reports.

“We think that the biggest threat to the Muslim world is sectarian division. And those who advocate such a division are doing the most harmful thing to the Muslim world. We must be united. We are Muslims, and for us, this is the number one issue,” noted the head of state.