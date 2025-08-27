Azernews.Az

Wednesday August 27 2025

Azerbaijan’s beverage sector sees wine slump but beer and alcohol gains

27 August 2025 15:16 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s beverage sector sees wine slump but beer and alcohol gains
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

In the first half of 2025, Azerbaijan’s beverage industry demonstrated mixed performance, with notable declines in traditional wine output contrasted by growth in vodka, beer, and alcohol production, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more