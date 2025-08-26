Azernews.Az

Tuesday August 26 2025

Indian diamond industry hit hard by US duties

26 August 2025 22:21 (UTC+04:00)
Indian diamond industry hit hard by US duties

Diamond exports from India have plummeted to a 20-year low, primarily due to weak demand from China. At the same time, the looming increase in U.S. tariffs under President Donald Trump threatens to cut off access to the country's largest market, which accounts for roughly one-third of the global supply of precious stones and jewelry, valued at around $28.5 billion annually, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more