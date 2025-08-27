Azerbaijani media delegation visits NATO headquarters

27 August 2025 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

We are extremely delighted to welcome the distinguished representatives of Azerbaijani #media agencies within the framework of their study visit at @NATO HQ. This year’s visit is especially symbolic as it coincides with the 150th anniversary of the National Press of #Azerbaijan .… pic.twitter.com/g7yO8HMv0f

This year’s trip carries particular symbolic importance, as it coincides with the 150th anniversary of the Azerbaijani National Press.

The visit took place at the invitation of Azerbaijan’s Mission to NATO.

A group of Azerbaijani media representatives has visited NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Azernews reports, citing a post shared on X account.

