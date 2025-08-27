Azerbaijani media delegation visits NATO headquarters
A group of Azerbaijani media representatives has visited NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Azernews reports, citing a post shared on X account.
The visit took place at the invitation of Azerbaijan’s Mission to NATO.
This year’s trip carries particular symbolic importance, as it coincides with the 150th anniversary of the Azerbaijani National Press.
We are extremely delighted to welcome the distinguished representatives of Azerbaijani #media agencies within the framework of their study visit at @NATO HQ.— Azerbaijan at NATO 🇦🇿 (@AzMissionNATO) August 27, 2025
This year’s visit is especially symbolic as it coincides with the 150th anniversary of the National Press of #Azerbaijan.… pic.twitter.com/g7yO8HMv0f
