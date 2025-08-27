Azernews.Az

Azerbaijani media delegation visits NATO headquarters

27 August 2025 14:49 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
A group of Azerbaijani media representatives has visited NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Azernews reports, citing a post shared on X account.

The visit took place at the invitation of Azerbaijan’s Mission to NATO.

This year’s trip carries particular symbolic importance, as it coincides with the 150th anniversary of the Azerbaijani National Press.

