Wednesday August 27 2025

Azerbaijan, Iran extend gas supply agreement for Nakhchivan

27 August 2025 12:24 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
Officials note that with access to both Iranian and Turkish gas routes, Nakhchivan will be able to cover its growing energy needs more reliably and independently. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) confirmed that since the current contract is set to expire this year, both sides have agreed on new terms and are in the process of signing the updated document. According to official data...

