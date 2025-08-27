Baku Metro to operate in enhanced mode for FC Qarabag's match

27 August 2025 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku Metro Closed Joint-Stock Companywill operate in enhanced mode on August 27 in connection with the UEFA Champions League match of the football club "Qarabag", Azernews reports.

The ecompany reported that control mechanisms will be particularly strengthened at the "Ganjlik" station, located near the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, as well as at the "28 May" and "Narimanov" stations.

"In accordance with the relevant operational plan of the capital's subway, a duty schedule will be drawn up at these stations.

Additional personnel will be deployed to guide fans heading to the stadium and to help them easily navigate their routes. Train service will follow the summer schedule.

If necessary, reserve carriages will be ready for deployment. It should also be noted that in the event the match goes into extra time, the operating hours of the metro will be extended to ensure fans can conveniently return to their destinations," the statement said.

