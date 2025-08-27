China introduces advanced domestic operating system to boost tech independence

27 August 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Chinese software developer KylinSoft has officially released its next-generation operating system — KylinOS V11, Azernews reports.

According to reports, the new version features a completely redesigned and more robust architecture, delivering significant improvements in both user experience and system security.

KylinOS is an independently developed Chinese operating system, fully optimized for domestic processors, graphics cards, and motherboards. This level of hardware compatibility plays a crucial role in China's efforts to build a self-reliant tech ecosystem, reducing dependence on foreign technologies.

The OS has already been deployed in several high-profile national projects, including China’s lunar and Mars space missions, where reliability and security are paramount.

KylinSoft was established in 2020 through the merger of China Standard Software and Tianjin Kylin Information Technology, with the strategic goal of developing world-class operating systems under a Chinese brand.

KylinOS is not just used in government and space programs — it is also being adopted by Chinese universities, financial institutions, and military systems, making it one of the most widespread domestic alternatives to Western OS platforms like Windows and Linux. In some government sectors, it is already a mandatory system for security reasons.