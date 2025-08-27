Gala concert held on occasion of Lachin City Day [PHOTOS]

27 August 2025 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A gala concert has been held as part of the Lachin City Day celebrations, which were once again solemnly and ceremoniously organized by the Culture Ministry in partnership with the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, Azernews reports.

The concert program, which took place on the main stage specially set up along the scenic bank of the Hakari River, attracted the attention and attendance of a wide range of guests.

Among those present were high-ranking government officials, well-known and respected figures from the field of culture, local residents of Lachin who had gathered for the occasion, as well as numerous other invited guests who came to witness and take part in the festive event.