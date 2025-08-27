Zangazur Corridor not to be East-West, but also North-South transportation corridor - President
“The Zangazur Corridor will not only be East-West, but also a North-South transportation corridor,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Al Arabiya channel, Azernews reports.
“Instead of one North-South route from Russia to Iran through Azerbaijan, we will have another one from Russia to Azerbaijan, Armenia, Nakhchivan, and then Iran. So it will be, I think, a win-win situation for the whole region, and there will be no losers,” the head of state pointed out.
