Azerbaijan to train 100 Chinese-speaking tour guides

27 August 2025 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan will soon train nearly 100 professional tour guides fluent in Chinese, according to Rashad Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, Azernews reports.

Speaking to journalists, Rashid Aliyev noted that discussions are already underway with students and graduates of Chinese language departments in local universities. “We plan to involve them in a specialized training program. In addition, Chinese language courses will be organized to ensure professional preparation for future guides,” he said.

Aliyev highlighted that the development of the training curriculum has already begun. The program will provide participants with practical knowledge about Chinese tourists’ cultural expectations, behavioral patterns, and service standards. Participants who successfully complete the course will receive official certification.

“The main goal of this initiative is to ensure a more comfortable and high-quality experience for Chinese tourists visiting Azerbaijan,” he added. “China is one of our priority tourism markets, and with the growing number of Chinese visitors, we are expanding our efforts in this direction.”