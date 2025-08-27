Uganda’s FM hails Azerbaijan’s NAM youth initiative

27 August 2025 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Uganda’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, John Mulimba, has underlined the crucial role of youth platforms in today’s world, Azernews reports.

He made the remarks during a meeting in Baku with members of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Youth Organization.

Minister Mulimba emphasized the importance of youth involvement in generating significant political outcomes. He praised Azerbaijan’s initiative, as NAM chair, to establish the headquarters of the Youth Organization, describing it as “an incredible idea.”

“I would also like to propose a number of initiatives to further expand cooperation between Ugandan and Azerbaijani youth,” Mulimba said. “Such steps can serve as a dynamic driver for strengthening our bilateral relations, while at the same time creating a new model of international partnership based on equality and shared values.”

Among the concrete proposals voiced by the Ugandan official was the idea of holding an annual youth dialogue between Uganda and Azerbaijan. According to Mulimba, this would provide a platform for deepening mutual understanding and cooperation within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement.

The minister expressed confidence that stronger youth engagement will contribute not only to bilateral relations but also to building a more inclusive international order.