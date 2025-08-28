ROX Motor “25,000 KM Silk Road Tour” successfully concludes Azerbaijan chapter, entering Caucasus [PHOTOS]

28 August 2025 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 28, 2025 – ROX Motor, an international luxury new energy vehicle brand committed to becoming the leading brand for outdoor lifestyle enthusiasts worldwide by 2030, has successfully completed the Azerbaijan chapter of its 25,000 KM Silk Road Tour. Positioned as both the “crossroads of Eurasia” and a pivotal hub on the Belt and Road Initiative, Azerbaijan provided an ideal stage for the ROX 01 to showcase its all-terrain versatility and ability to merge technology with culture, as the convoy advanced into the heart of the Caucasus region.

Bridging Heritage and Innovation

In Azerbaijan, the Silk Road Tour retraced historic routes and engaged with landmarks that embody the country’s millennia-old “Land of Fire” civilization. In Baku, the ROX 01 navigated seamlessly from the UNESCO-listed Icherisheher (Old City) to modern urban districts, underscoring its agility in dense metropolitan environments. Along the Silk Road corridor, the convoy highlighted cultural treasures including the Gobustan Rock Art Cultural Landscape, the historic city of Shamakhi, and Sheki, a storied caravan stop central to Eurasian trade.

Azerbaijan’s diverse terrain, ranging from mountains and plains to semi-deserts and grasslands, provided an ideal showcase ground for the ROX 01. With its advanced all-wheel-drive system and five adaptive driving modes, the vehicle intelligently distributed torque in real time, ensuring stability and control across shifting landscapes. This stage underscored the ROX 01’s engineering excellence and reinforced its position as a luxury all-terrain SUV built for global exploration.

Strengthening Local Partnerships

Throughout this chapter, ROX Motor deepened its collaboration with local distributor Volt Group. The ROX showroom in Baku, operated by Volt, has become both a landmark for local consumers to experience Chinese NEV innovation and a strategic base camp for the expedition. Volt’s technical team provided comprehensive vehicle diagnostics, chassis protection upgrades, and tailored supply support, securing the convoy’s readiness for the upcoming Georgian mountain crossings.

Driving Cultural Exchange

The successful conclusion of the Azerbaijan chapter demonstrated the ROX 01’s capability to navigate challenging terrains while reflecting ROX Motor’s commitment to fostering cultural exchange and human connection through mobility. As the Silk Road Tour advances, the ROX convoy continues to use innovation to bridge history and the future, strengthening ties of mutual understanding and friendship between China and Azerbaijan.

