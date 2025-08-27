Baku in rhythm of modern and classical dance: three major global events set to take place [VIDEO]

27 August 2025 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Baku is set to host three major international dance events, spanning both classical and modern genres in early and late September, Azernews reports.

These prestigious gatherings will bring together some of the world's best dancers and choreographers for a celebration of artistry, rhythm, and movement.

Azerbaijani Honored Master of Sport, multiple-time world and international champion, and head of the Secretariat of the Azerbaijan Dance Council (AzDC), Eldar Jafarov, along with Mahmoud Kamoun (B-Boy Mahmood), European champion and world medalist, introduced a podcast dedicated to these upcoming events.

Top dancers from more than 20 countries are expected to take part in the competitions.

The WADF (World Artistic Dance Federation) World Championship in artistic ballroom dance (Smooth), along with the WADF World Cup in All Styles, are being organized by AzDC and the international dance company SRDS (Smooth & Rhythm Dance Style), led by president Olga Krasnyanskaya.

These events will take place at the Baku Marriott Hotel Boulevard from September 5-7.

The Baku Flow International Breakdance Championship, which is being held in Azerbaijan for the first time, is also organized by AzDC. Spectators will be treated to thrilling performances across various disciplines, as well as masterclasses from internationally recognized judges and award-winning dancers.

This dynamic event will be held at the Baku Marriott Hotel Boulevard on September 6-7.

The Azerbaijan Dance Festival 2025, jointly organized by AzDC and SRDS, will feature two prestigious championships: the WDC Professional European Smooth Championship and the WDC AL World Smooth Championships.

A total of 16 world titles will be awarded across solo and partner dance categories.The festival will also include masterclasses by dance stars, vibrant evenings of choreography, and dazzling performances.

A highlight of the festival will be the gala night "Night of the Dancing Diamonds", held in honor of the renowned choreographer and dance performer Tarana Muradova, whose anniversary celebration will be officially marked during the event.

The evening will showcase a production of modern ballroom choreography infused with elements of national dance, created by Tarana Muradova and celebrated dancer, world and European champion, and choreographer Denis Tagintsev.

These gala events will take place at JW Marriott Absheron Baku from October 30 to November 2.

