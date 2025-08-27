Shamakhi to host grape and wine festival on September 13–14 [VIDEO]

27 August 2025 18:12 (UTC+04:00)

The annual Grape and Wine Festival will once again bring together winemakers, wine enthusiasts, and cultural visitors in the village of Meysari, Shamakhi district, on September 13–14.

The festival aims to promote local grape cultivation and winemaking, expand the export potential of Azerbaijani wine products, and showcase the history and achievements of viticulture in the country. It has also become an important cultural event highlighting Azerbaijan’s growing tourism appeal.

Organized at the vineyards and winemaking complex of Shirvan Wines LLC, the festival will feature a wide variety of activities ranging from wine tastings to educational and entertainment programs. Local and international wine brands will present their best selections, while visitors will have the opportunity to purchase products directly at factory prices.

Alongside tastings, the two-day event will include exhibitions, master classes, and interactive sessions where participants can learn more about the craft of winemaking and hear the unique stories of Azerbaijan’s wine estates. Popular restaurants will also host pavilions offering gourmet pairings with local wines.

A concert program by well-known performers will add to the festive atmosphere, making the event both a business and cultural celebration.

The festival, now in its fourth edition, has become a key platform for winemakers to build business connections and promote their products to a wider audience.

Those wishing to attend can register via the ticketing platform iTicket.az. Shuttle services will be arranged for participants who purchase bus tickets: buses will depart from the Heydar Aliyev Center at 11:30 a.m., with the return trip from Shamakhi scheduled for 8:40 p.m.