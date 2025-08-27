Deputy FM: OSCE Minsk Group to announce its dissolution next week

27 August 2025 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

There were two main conditions for signing the peace agreement: the abolition of the OSCE Minsk Group and amendments to the Armenian Constitution. Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev shared this information during a meeting with members of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Youth Organization, Azernews reports.

Rafiyev stated that one of these conditions has already been met. "A joint appeal was made by the foreign ministers of both countries regarding the abolition of the OSCE Minsk Group. A final decision on this matter is expected by September 1," he explained.

He also mentioned that the other condition remains unfulfilled. "After the amendments to the Armenian Constitution are made, a necessary foundation for signing the peace agreement will be established. We anticipate that the peace agreement will be signed soon. Once this amendment occurs, the agreement can be finalized as quickly as possible," he noted.