Azernews.Az

Wednesday August 27 2025

Mitsubishi exits Japan wind power projects

27 August 2025 19:37 (UTC+04:00)
Mitsubishi exits Japan wind power projects

The Japanese Mitsubishi Corporation and its partner Chubu Electric have decided to withdraw from offshore wind farm projects in Japan due to escalating costs and the resulting unprofitability, Azernews reports.

