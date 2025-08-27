Native fortress through eyes of acclaimed artist [PHOTOS]

27 August 2025 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A solo exhibition by the People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Ashraf Heybatov, titled "Native Fortress", has officially opened at the Gala Castle within the Gala Archaeological and Ethnographic Museum Complex, Azernews reports.

The event was organised with the support of the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve.

The exhibition features over 25 works by the renowned artist, each dedicated to his native village of Gala.

These paintings vividly portray the natural beauty, landscapes, and rich national-cultural spirit of the Absheron Peninsula.

Heybatov's works, distinguished by a vibrant and diverse colour palette, as well as a deeply personal artistic style, convey the emotional and aesthetic atmosphere of Absheron.

They offer a heartfelt visual narrative that connects the viewer to the artist's memories and cultural heritage.

The exhibition aroused great interest among attendees, attracting both art enthusiasts and members of the local community.

As part of the opening program, Ashraf Heybatov met with young artists from the Shuvlan Youth House, conducting master classes and sharing his creative experience.

Following the workshop, the young artists showcased their own works in an open-air exhibition, which added a fresh and dynamic element to the event.

Ashraf Heybatov's solo exhibition "Native Gala" will remain open to visitors until August 28, offering a meaningful journey through the artist's connection to his roots and the enduring spirit of his homeland.

Established in 2008, Gala State Historical Ethnographic Reserve is home to a rich collection of artifacts unearthed during archaeological excavations, making it a must-visit destination for history enthusiasts.

At the reserve, visitors can explore the Museum of Archaeology and Ethnography, the Museum of Antiques, and the Castle Museum, which together house over 2,000 archaeological and architectural relics.

Among them are ancient rock paintings, pottery, jewellery, weapons, and coins, among other fascinating artefacts. Of particular interest are the 18th-century tandir, two underground passages from the 10th to 15th centuries, and various traditional dwellings such as portable animal skin tents and stone and straw houses with domes.

The Reserve also boasts ancient mounds, grave stones, places of worship, and other captivating monuments that capture the curiosity of visitors. One standout feature of Gala settlement is its stunning rock carvings. Dating back centuries, they depict hunting scenes, anthropomorphic figures, and zoomorphic images. Scenes of sacrifice, as well as depictions of deer, goats, and oxen, can also be admired here.

These ancient findings are housed in the open-air museum, alongside a mosque located next to the Gasr tower. Gala is renowned as one of the oldest shopping centres in history. As early as the 17th century, the European traveller Engelbert Kaempfer mentioned the mining of high-quality salt in the village.

In the 18th century, Johann Lerch detailed his journey to Gala in his notes, while the Russian traveller Berezin mentioned the fortress in the 19th century. Today, Gala State Reserve faithfully preserves the essence of Azerbaijan's historical past.

Every year, numerous visitors flock to the Reserve to immerse themselves in the unforgettable ambience of this remarkable place.