Hyundai Mobis aims for strong annual sales growth through 2027
Hyundai Mobis Co., South Korea’s leading auto parts manufacturer, announced on Wednesday its goal to achieve an average annual sales growth of over 8 percent by 2027, alongside maintaining an operating profit margin of 5-6 percent, as part of its new short-term business vision, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap agency.
