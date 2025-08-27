Hyundai Mobis aims for strong annual sales growth through 2027

27 August 2025 22:23 (UTC+04:00)

Hyundai Mobis Co., South Korea’s leading auto parts manufacturer, announced on Wednesday its goal to achieve an average annual sales growth of over 8 percent by 2027, alongside maintaining an operating profit margin of 5-6 percent, as part of its new short-term business vision, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap agency.

