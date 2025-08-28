Azerbaijan, Argentina discuss expansion of economic cooperation

28 August 2025 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan and Argentina have held discussions on enhancing bilateral economic cooperation, according to the Ministry of Economy, Azernews reports.

During a meeting in Baku, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Elnur Aliyev, welcomed the Ambassador of the Argentina Republic to Azerbaijan, Mrs. Marianxeles Bellushi.

The two sides explored ways to expand trade and economic ties, increase investment opportunities, and strengthen mutual collaboration across various sectors.

The importance of developing a robust legal and contractual framework to support economic relations between the two countries was emphasized. Key areas identified for future cooperation include investment, transport and transit, technology, and agriculture.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on sharing expertise and exploring new prospects for collaboration in different fields of the economy.