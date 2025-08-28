Azerbaijan’s glass industry shows mixed export trends with rising domestic output

28 August 2025 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Although Azerbaijan’s glass exports fell in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year, the industry shows signs of resilience. Rising export prices and growing domestic production suggest that while external demand fluctuates across markets, local factories are scaling up output to maintain momentum. According to Azernews, in January–June 2024, Azerbaijan exported...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!