Azerbaijani parliament committee issues statement on ongoing disinformation campaigns [PHOTOS]

28 August 2025 18:54 (UTC+04:00)

The Commission on Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of the Republic of Azerbaijan has released a new statement regarding continued information campaigns targeting the country.

Building on its earlier statement dated August 6, 2025, the Commission reported that throughout August, a coordinated disinformation effort was conducted against Azerbaijan through the Facebook platform, with operations traced to the territory of a neighboring state.

According to the Commission, the campaign, characterized by provocative and misleading content, was centrally orchestrated and disseminated via newly created social media pages such as Caspian Xəbər, Caspian Times, Işıq Media, Pro Eminent Guild, Next Azerbaijan, and others.

The Commission emphasized that these attempts to interfere in Azerbaijan’s information space serve specific geopolitical goals. However, thanks to the concerted work of the relevant state institutions, such interventions have been successfully countered.

It was further noted that, following official appeals to Meta, all of the accounts and pages engaged in the disinformation campaign against Azerbaijan have been removed from the platform.

The Commission on Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats urged citizens to remain vigilant, not to trust false information, and to report suspicious social media pages. Citizens encountering such activity are encouraged to notify the Milli Majlis via the official email address: [[email protected]]