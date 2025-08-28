Kazakhstan and Jordan to launch joint uranium venture

28 August 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

By the end of 2026, Kazakhstan and Jordan plan to establish a joint venture to develop uranium deposits in Jordan, signaling a deepening of strategic cooperation in the energy sector, Azernews reports.

The announcement was made by Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of the Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund, during the official visit of King Abdullah II of Jordan to Kazakhstan.

According to Zhakupov, pilot industrial research and feasibility studies on uranium recovery and enrichment in Jordan will be conducted through 2026. If the results prove economically viable, a joint enterprise will be launched—Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom will hold a 70% stake, while the Jordanian National Uranium Company (Jumco) will retain 30%.

Kazakh experts, known for their extensive experience in uranium extraction and processing, will lead the development and implementation of mining technologies on Jordanian soil.

“During King Abdullah II’s visit, an agreement on strategic cooperation will be signed between Kazatomprom and Jumco, formalizing the partnership,” Zhakupov stated.

The King of Jordan arrived in Astana for high-level talks with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and to participate in the Kazakh-Jordanian Business Forum, which aims to boost bilateral investment in sectors such as mining, agriculture, and renewable energy.

Kazakhstan is the world’s largest producer of uranium, accounting for over 40% of global output. Its state-owned nuclear giant Kazatomprom has become a key player in the international nuclear fuel cycle. Jordan, on the other hand, holds significant untapped uranium reserves—especially in the central region of the country—but lacks the technological and industrial capacity to exploit them independently.

This joint project not only strengthens economic ties between the two nations but also positions Jordan as a potential future contributor to the global nuclear energy market. In an era of shifting energy strategies and climate commitments, nuclear energy is increasingly being reconsidered as a cleaner, low-carbon option—making uranium a strategic resource for decades to come.