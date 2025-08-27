Azernews.Az

Electricity prices in Britain to rise by 2%

27 August 2025 22:55 (UTC+04:00)
Starting as early as October, millions of UK residents will be impacted by rising electricity costs. The local regulator, Ofgem, has raised the price cap for electricity producers by 2%, a move expected to translate into a similar increase in consumer prices, Azernews reports.

