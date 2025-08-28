Azernews.Az

Thursday August 28 2025

SOCAR's STAR Refinery in Turkiye significantly boosts aviation fuel output

28 August 2025 16:00 (UTC+04:00)
SOCAR's STAR Refinery in Turkiye significantly boosts aviation fuel output
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

The STAR oil refinery, owned by Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) and located in Turkiye, significantly increased its aviation fuel production in June 2025, Azernews reports, citing data from Turkiye’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK). According to the data, the refinery produced...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more