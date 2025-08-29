Cinema Agency meets producers entering State Support Film Competition pitching [PHOTOS]

29 August 2025 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijan Cinema Agency (ARKA) has hosted an informational meeting at its headquarters with producers whose projects advanced to the pitching stage of the 2025 State Support Film Projects Competition, Azernews reports.

The agency's leadership and members of the Selection Committee attended the meeting.

During the event, ARKA's Director General, Rashad Azizov, provided detailed information about the importance of the pitching stage of the competition, evaluation principles, and organisational matters.

Selection Committee member Orkhan Mardan emphasised the benefits of using visual materials during the project presentations.

Secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union Ilgar Fahmi pointed out that participants in the pitching should focus on highlighting the quality of the screenplay, the idea, and the dramaturgical structure within the limited time allotted.

Nadir Bedelov stressed the importance of proper time management and clearly expressing the main idea while producers present their projects.

Ilham Gasimov highlighted the significance of technical capabilities, realistic implementation plans, and transparency in financial justification.

A mutual exchange of views took place between the Selection Committee members and producers during the meeting.

Committee representatives answered questions regarding the presentation process, selection criteria, and the next stages of the competition, conducting open discussions with the participants.

The Azerbaijan Cinema Agency (ARKA) is an official institution that plays a central role in the development of the country's film industry.

Its primary responsibilities include supporting the production and promotion of national films, organizing film festivals, providing financial support for film projects, and preserving the cultural heritage of Azerbaijani cinema.

ARKA works closely with the Culture Ministry to implement governmental policies regarding cinema, and its activities help boost Azerbaijan's representation in the international film community.

The agency also encourages collaborations with international partners and supports emerging filmmakers, contributing significantly to the development and visibility of Azerbaijani cinema on the global stage.