Fidan praises Azerbaijan-Armenia agreements and emphasizes trust on Zangazur Corridor

29 August 2025 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Türkiye has welcomed the recent series of agreements between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the bilateral agreement between Azerbaijan and the United States, describing them as creating a “very positive picture” for the region, Azernews reports via TGRT.

Speaking on the issue, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan noted that progress was made in close consultation with Azerbaijan. “There is nothing concrete regarding the Zangazur Corridor (recently labelled as TRIPP) yet. The parties will negotiate among themselves who will operate it and what will happen,” Fidan said, emphasizing that Türkiye’s stance is based on trust in Azerbaijan. “We trust our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters, and we have close cooperation. Our colleagues there, especially Ilham Aliyev, are also talented people. Pashinyan’s stance and political risk-taking are also commendable,” he added.

Regarding the Zangazur Corridor specifically, Fidan explained that several fundamental demands were raised by Azerbaijan from the outset. “This means their acceptance in principle. It was accepted as a concept and reflected in the document. But the parties will negotiate among themselves on who will operate it and how it will happen,” he said, highlighting the collaborative approach in implementing the agreements.