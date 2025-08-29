Azernews.Az

Friday August 29 2025

Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports rise sharply for H1 this year

29 August 2025 15:06 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports grew by 11.4% in the first seven months of 2025 compared to the same period last year. According to the August issue of Export Review, published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, key sectors contributed significantly to the overall increase. Sugar exports rose by...

