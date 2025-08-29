Germany tells nationals to leave Iran, fearing retaliation over sanctions

29 August 2025 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Germany has told its nationals to leave Iran and refrain from travelling there to avoid getting caught in retaliatory acts by Tehran over Germany's role in triggering UN sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme, Azernews reports via Reuters.

Britain, France and Germany on Thursday launched a 30-day process to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran over its disputed nuclear programme, a step likely to stoke tensions two months after Israel and the United States bombed Iran.

"As Iranian government representatives have repeatedly threatened with consequences in this case, it cannot be ruled out that German interests and nationals will be affected by countermeasures in Iran," the foreign ministry said in a statement posted on its website on Thursday.

"Currently, the German Embassy in Tehran can only provide limited consular assistance on site," it warned.

It's noteworthy to add that the Iranian parliament has started drafting a plan to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, the semi-official Tasnim News Agency reports, after the UK, France, and Germany launched a process yesterday to reimpose UN sanctions on the country over its nuclear program.