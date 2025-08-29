Iran prepares plan to withdraw from Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty

29 August 2025 12:09 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Iranian parliament has started drafting a plan to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, the semi-official Tasnim News Agency reports, after the UK, France, and Germany launched a process yesterday to reimpose UN sanctions on the country over its nuclear program, Azernews reports.

Speaking to Tasnim News, Iranian lawmaker Hossein-Ali Haji-Deligani says that the plan to withdraw from the NPT will be available for lawmakers to review tomorrow and will be approved next week.

“These are the consequences of activating the snapback mechanism,” he says, accusing the E3 countries of being “the source of many problems in the world.”

He says that “other measures that are unfortunate for the key countries of the snapback will also be taken.”

Iran first warned in July that it would leave the NPT, one of the last remaining safeguards against the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program, if snapback sanctions were reimposed.