Insurance collections in Azerbaijan rise amid growing credit insurance activity

Friday August 29 2025

29 August 2025 11:57 (UTC+04:00)
From January to July 2025, insurance companies in Azerbaijan collected 2.519 million manats in premiums from credit insurance, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

