Swimming competition to be held in Ganja

29 August 2025 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The ASF Ganja Cup 2025 tournament will take place at the Ganja Sports Palace on September 13–14, Azernews reports.

The event is organised by the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation (ASF) with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Baku City Circuit Operations Company

More than 200 swimmers representing various clubs will compete in the tournament.

It is worth noting that the city of Ganja will host swimming and several other sports during the 3rd CIS Games.

The official opening and closing ceremonies of this prestigious event will be held at the Ganja City Stadium on September 28 and October 8, respectively.

The swimming competitions will take place from September 27 to October 2 at the Ganja Sports Palace.

The 3rd CIS Games are scheduled to take place from September 28 to October 8 across seven Azerbaijani cities, including Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, and Khankendi. The competitions will be hosted at 12 different sports venues.

Athletes and official representatives from CIS member countries, along with guests, are expected to attend the Games.

A total of 246 medal sets will be awarded across 23 sports disciplines. Swimming will offer the highest number of medals, with 40 sets available. Winners and the most valuable players (MVPs) will also be recogniThe sed in team sports such as football, volleyball, 3x3 basketball, and chovgan.

Azerbaijan will have the largest delegation with 349 athletes. Other participating countries and their athlete numbers include Russia (263), Kazakhstan (259), Uzbekistan (257), Belarus (255), Tajikistan (202), Turkmenistan (170), and Kyrgyzstan (85). In total, 1,846 athletes are expected from these eight countries.