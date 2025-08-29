Armenian consul arrested over alleged espionage for Azerbaijan

29 August 2025 13:49 (UTC+04:00)

About two months ago, a high-profile arrest shook Armenia’s diplomatic corps, though officials sought to keep the matter out of the public eye, Azernews reports via Hraparak.

The Armenian consul in Austria, Ashken Aleksanyan, was detained upon her arrival at Yerevan airport. According to reports, sensitive documents were found in her possession, and she was suspected of conducting espionage activities on behalf of Azerbaijan.

Following her arrest, Armenia’s National Security Service (MNS) carried out a full-day search at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reportedly inspecting computers, documents, and other classified materials. Officials then decided to conceal the arrest from the public, fearing it could spark a major scandal.

The secrecy has raised uncomfortable questions. Before anyone is appointed to a high-ranking post in Armenia’s diplomatic corps, the MNS is expected to conduct a thorough vetting process—examining personal history, connections, and potential vulnerabilities. Appointments are generally approved only after the candidate is fully cleared.

The case of Aleksanyan, however, has exposed either a serious lapse in the vetting process or a deliberate disregard of warning signs. To limit the fallout, authorities have allegedly attempted to erase traces of Aleksanyan’s career from the internet and public records, even removing official announcements of her appointment.

A former employee of Armenia’s Foreign Ministry told Hraparak that he personally knew Aleksanyan. According to him, she began her career as a civil servant before moving to the consular department, where she earned the rank of diplomat. After her transfer abroad, her professional trajectory became opaque—until her sudden arrest.