Azerbaijan enters new phase in investment and export growth

29 August 2025 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), highlighted Azerbaijan’s advancing position in business, export, and investment sectors during a panel discussion titled “Future Careers: How to Stay Relevant, Ready, and in Demand” held in Baku, Azernews reports.

Abdullayev emphasized that ongoing developments in these fields have positioned Azerbaijan favorably to attract new companies and investors.

He also drew attention to the prospects for material and technical support in territories recently liberated from occupation. However, he noted a shortage of specialists in investment promotion.

“It’s not enough just to attract investors; it is equally important to support their operations within the country. This requires agile skills, proficiency in foreign languages, and the development of logistics expertise,” Abdullayev stated.

While Russian remains a key regional language of communication, Abdullayev pointed out the rising popularity of English, Chinese, French, and German.

“China is a strategic partner in investment promotion, and logistics opens new opportunities in the English-speaking world. We are witnessing growing interest from Europe and the United States, which could become significant partners for Azerbaijan in the future,” he added.