AzerGold’s export revenues surge 2.3 times to $125mln in seven months

29 August 2025 16:58 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
AzerGold’s export revenues reached $125.1 million in the first seven months of the current year, Azernews reports, according to the August issue of the Export Review published by the Center for Economic Reforms Analysis and Communication (CERAC).

