Republican Youth Library marks anniversary of prominent writer

29 August 2025 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A bibliographic review has been prepared at the Republican Youth Library in honor of the 90th anniversary of prominent writer, poet, and translator Alibala Hajizade, Azernews reports.

The review includes information about the writer's life and creative work, the awards he received, and the works he authored.

In the section dedicated to official documents, the complete text of the Presidential Decree of the Republic of Azerbaijan regarding the Provision of Individual Scholarships is provided, along with articles by critic Vagif Yusifli titled "If You Don't Love, You Won't Be Loved" and by writer Jamal Zeynaloglu titled "A Man Who Created an Eternal Literary Monument for Himself."

The material also features valuable thoughts shared by prominent individuals about the author, bibliographic descriptions and brief summaries of over 20 books written, edited, or translated by Alibala Hajizade, including "Selected Works", "In a House Without Love", "The Last Song","Saib Tabrizi and the Indian Style in Persian Poetry", "Illness Begins in the Mind: Satirical Stories, Poems, and a Detective", "A New Stage in the Development of South Azerbaijani Literature", and others. It also includes a list of periodical publications written by or about the author.

The bibliographic review is available on the library's official website.