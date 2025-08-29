Azernews.Az

Friday August 29 2025

SOCAR Polymer boosts export revenues by 14.2% in 1st 7 months of year

29 August 2025 17:51 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
SOCAR Polymer earned $157.9 million in export revenues from January to July 2025, according to the August edition of the "Export Review" published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC), Azernews reports.

