IQ, EQ no longer enough: bp official highlights rising importance of Social and Adaptive Intelligence

29 August 2025 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

In today’s rapidly changing world, intelligence quotient (IQ) and emotional intelligence quotient (EQ) are no longer the sole markers of success - new dimensions such as social intelligence quotient (SQ) and adaptability quotient (AQ) are becoming just as critical for personal and professional development.

Azernews reports that this was emphasized by Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s Vice President for the Caspian region, during a panel discussion titled "Future Careers: How to Stay Relevant, Ready, and In Demand,” held as part of the BCC Academy’s program.

Citing expert opinions, Aslanbayli noted that alongside emotional intelligence, social skills and adaptability are now considered key components for success in the modern world.

“That’s why many universities around the world are placing increased focus on developing students’ soft skills alongside formal education,” he explained. “The success of a university education isn’t just about the name. Not everyone who studies at prestigious institutions like Harvard ends up successful. Experts stress that success isn’t measured solely by degrees - it’s about acquiring knowledge, building a profession, and developing real-world skills.”

Aslanbayli also pointed out that no matter how strong a person’s EQ, SQ, or AQ might be, without solid professional skills or education, these traits alone won’t be sufficient.

“Formal education must come first,” he said. “Only then can emotional intelligence, social competence, and adaptability truly grow.”

Speaking about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI), Aslanbayli added that while AI is transforming education by introducing new tools, it isn’t eliminating jobs - it’s reshaping them. For young people to succeed in the job market of the future, he emphasized the need for constant self-improvement, adaptability, and discipline.