Samsung to reveal new Galaxy products at upcoming Berlin event

29 August 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Samsung Electronics is set to unveil the Galaxy S25 FE smartphone and the Galaxy Tab S11 tablet next month, ahead of a major German electronics exhibition, industry sources revealed Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

The Korean tech giant sent invitations to journalists earlier that day for the "Samsung Galaxy Event: Introducing the Galaxy AI Experience to Our Latest Innovations," scheduled for September 4 in Berlin—one day before the official start of IFA 2025.

"Join us on September 4 to discover a more seamless mobile experience across a wider range of devices, from a premium AI-powered tablet to the newest member of the Galaxy S25 family," the company said, without revealing further details.

Industry experts anticipate that the event will showcase the Fan Edition (FE), Samsung's more affordable variant of the flagship Galaxy S25 smartphone, alongside the highly anticipated Galaxy Tab S11 tablet.

Interestingly, this launch is expected to emphasize enhanced AI capabilities integrated across devices, reflecting Samsung’s growing focus on smart features that adapt to user behavior, potentially setting new standards for connectivity and user experience in the mobile ecosystem.