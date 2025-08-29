Modernization of old inefficient boiler houses continues across Azerbaijan

29 August 2025 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Efforts to phase out and modernize long-operating, inefficient old-style boiler houses are ongoing, Azernews reports, according to a statement from “Azəristiliktəchizat” JSC.

In 2024, the initial phase saw the complete demolition of four unusable boiler houses, which were then upgraded with modern equipment. Additionally, one boiler house located in a basement was relocated and fully rebuilt.

Currently, reconstruction and modernization work has begun on seven more outdated boiler houses, including facilities at the following addresses: 92 A. Nemətulla Street, Narimanov District; 86 A. Heydərov Street; 515 T. Abbasov Street, Nizami District; 539 Babək Avenue; 140 N. Narimanov Avenue, Yasamal District; 533 40th District, Pirallahı; 504 Gənclər Street, Badamdar Settlement, Sabail District.

The project involves completely dismantling the old structures, constructing new buildings according to modern standards, and installing state-of-the-art equipment. The new boiler houses are scheduled to be operational by November 15, in time for the heating season.

The combined capacity of the modernized boiler houses will be 20.6 MW, ensuring high-quality heating for 53 residential buildings, 4 schools, 5 kindergartens, 2 healthcare facilities, and 24 other consumers.