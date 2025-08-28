ASELSAN embarks on new era with historic defense investments

28 August 2025 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed a landmark ceremony at ASELSAN’s Gölbaşı campus on Tuesday, marking a day he described as “the foundation of the next 50 years.” The event combined the delivery of the cutting-edge Çelik Kubbe (Steel Dome) systems, the inauguration of 14 new facilities, and the groundbreaking of the Oğulbey Technology Base—an investment Erdoğan called the largest single defense industry project in the history of the Republic.

Speaking on Victory Week, Erdoğan recalled the significance of August in Turkish history, from Malazgirt to Mohaç, and from Çaldıran to the Great Offensive of 1922. “On August 30, we will celebrate the great victory that sealed our eternal presence on these lands. Today, we mark another proud milestone for our nation,” he said.

Erdoğan announced the delivery of 47 Gök Kubbe air defense vehicles worth $460 million, including one SİPER long-range air defense system with 10 associated vehicles, three HİSAR medium-range systems with 21 vehicles, as well as KORKUT air defense platforms, early warning radars, and advanced electronic warfare systems. “These capabilities will give confidence to our friends and strike fear in the hearts of our adversaries,” he said.

The president emphasized that Turkiye could not rely on chance when it came to security. “If a country cannot develop its own radar, air defense, and electronic warfare capabilities, it cannot look to the future with confidence—especially in our region,” he stressed.

Erdoğan hailed ASELSAN’s artificial intelligence–supported command-and-control software, which will integrate hundreds of systems under the Steel Dome to operate as a single defense network. “This is not just system development; it is a revolution in integrated warfare capabilities,” he noted.

Highlighting the importance of mass production, Erdoğan pointed to the $280 million investment in 14 new facilities, including radar integration centers, guided munitions plants, and advanced materials laboratories. These facilities, he said, will expand ASELSAN’s production capacity while providing jobs for 4,000 skilled workers and opening new opportunities for young engineers.

The president then laid the foundation for the Oğulbey Technology Base, a $1.5 billion project spanning 6,500 acres—larger than 900 football fields. With 585,000 square meters of covered space, laboratories, and cleanrooms, the base will double ASELSAN’s production capacity. “This will be one of Europe’s largest integrated air defense facilities and will cement Turkiye’s place as a global leader in defense technologies,” Erdoğan declared.

He recalled ASELSAN’s origins in the aftermath of the 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation, when the lack of indigenous defense systems spurred the company’s founding in 1975. “What began with a handful of idealist engineers now employs over 12,500 people, operating 11 R\&D centers, and ranks among the world’s ten fastest-growing defense firms,” Erdoğan said.

The president also underlined the economic dimension of defense investments. “Thanks to indigenous systems, we keep critical resources within our country, strengthen our diplomatic influence, and support our allies. Last year, defense exports surpassed $7 billion. This year, we are on track for even greater success, with exports from January to July reaching $4.6 billion, up 38.6 percent from the previous year,” he noted. Monthly exports in July alone rose by 128.9 percent, hitting nearly $1 billion.

Looking ahead, Erdoğan set an ambitious target: “With the momentum we have achieved, I believe we will reach $20 billion in defense exports within a few years. To win our economic war of independence, we must continue producing high-value technologies and exporting them worldwide.”

Erdoğan concluded by praising the engineers and workers of ASELSAN and inviting all young people—regardless of background—to join in building Turkiye’s prosperous future through innovation and technology. “ASELSAN is not just a company, it is a symbol of a nation’s determination. The Steel Dome deliveries, the new facilities, and the Oğulbey Technology Base will stand as a legacy for the next 50 years,” he said.