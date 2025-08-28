Azernews.Az

Thursday August 28 2025

Hyundai and Kia see decline in European sales this july

28 August 2025 20:50 (UTC+04:00)
Hyundai and Kia see decline in European sales this july

Combined vehicle sales of South Korea's leading automakers, Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Corp., declined by 2.3 percent year-on-year in Europe this July, industry data revealed on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap agency.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more