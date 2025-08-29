Baku, Seoul strengthen ties in cadastre systems and digital mapping

29 August 2025 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy hosted a meeting with a delegation from the Korea Land and Geospatial Informatics Corporation (LX) and Wavus company, operating under the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the Republic of Korea, Azernews reports.

The discussions focused on prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the fields of efficient land management, modern cadastre systems, and the application of innovations in national spatial data. Both sides underlined the importance of technological solutions for improving land administration and agreed on the benefits of exchanging knowledge and expertise.

The meeting also highlighted opportunities for sharing information and best practices in cadastre development, digital mapping, and other potential areas of collaboration, paving the way for stronger institutional ties between Azerbaijan and Korea in this field.