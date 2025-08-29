Volleyball Federation gets ready for international competitions [PHOTOS]

29 August 2025 18:08 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) has organized a meeting with members of the women’s national volleyball team to discuss upcoming international competitions, Azernews reports.

In his speech, President of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation Shahin Baghirov touched upon the recently concluded Golden European League.

AVF President expressed regret that the team was unable to perform as expected in this year’s competition. He noted that several key players were unable to assist the national team for various reasons, which led to the weak results.

Nonetheless, Shahin Baghirov informed that the Islamic Solidarity Games will be held this November, and the group stage of the European Championship will take place in Baku next August.

He emphasized the importance of focusing on these upcoming events. Baghirov also highlighted the significant work being done in the country to develop youth volleyball and nurture talented players.

Shahin Baghirov expressed confidence that these players will join the national team in the coming years and achieve success in prestigious competitions.

Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation and head coach of the national team, Faiq Garayev, stated that club seasons are already beginning, and volleyball players are preparing for the upcoming season with their respective teams.

Nevertheless, he emphasized that preparations for the Islamic Solidarity Games will also be organized.

AVF Vice-President added that discussions will be held regarding participation in the group stage of the European Championship to be hosted in Azerbaijan next year.

Faiq Garayev also mentioned that the draw for the group stage of the continental championship will take place in the coming months, after which a detailed preparation plan for the competition will be developed.

Later, members of the national team also spoke and shared their thoughts regarding preparations for the upcoming competitions.

The Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF) is the governing body of volleyball and beach volleyball in Azerbaijan.

The federation was founded in 1991 and became a member of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) in 1992.