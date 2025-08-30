SpaceX launches Falcon 9 Rocket from Vandenberg with multiple payloads

30 August 2025 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

The launch utilized the Falcon 9 first-stage booster B1063, marking its 27th flight.

The rocket is transporting OHB Italia's NAOS mission, as well as Dhruva Space's LEAP-1, Planet’s Pelican-3 and Pelican-4, and four payloads provided by Exolaunch: Capella’s Acadia-6, and Pixxel’s FFLY-1, FFLY-2, and FFLY-3.

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket on Tuesday from Vandenberg Space Force Base, carrying a variety of payloads for multiple clients, Azernews reports.

